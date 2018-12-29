Ulinzi, Sofapaka draw in high temper tie

Shares

NAKURU, Kenya, Dec 29 – John Avire scored for Sofapaka with seven minutes left on the clock as Sofapaka bounced back from a slump to draw 2-2 with Ulinzi Stars at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Saturday evening.

Sofapaka had gone ahead via a first half Dennis Odhiambo goal, but two quickfire goals from Enosh Ochieng saw Ulinzi grab the lead before Avire headed Sofapaka level to grab a point.

In other matches played on Saturday, defending champions Gor Mahia were stunned by Kariobangi Sharks for the second time, the holders losing by a similar 1-0 margin to the one they suffered early this month in the KPL Super Cup.

At the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, AFCF leopards’ search for a first league victory continued in vain as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Vihiga United while in the early kick off, KCB also remained winless after being blanked 3-1 by Tusker FC.

Mount Kenya United also continued in their struggle after losing 2-0 to Chemelil Sugar while in Mombasa, Bandari and Western Stima remained unbeaten after drawing 1-1.

-More to follow