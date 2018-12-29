Mathare hit Posta to retain unbeaten run

Shares

NAKURU, Kenya, Dec 29 – Goals in either half from Kevin Kimani and Cliff Nyakeya saw Mathare United retain their unbeaten start to the 2018/2019 Kenyan Premier League season with a 2-1 win over Posta Rangers at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Dennis Ongeri grabbed one back for Posta quarter of an hour to the final whistle and make for a nervous end to the game, but Mathare held on to grab three important points.

Mathare broke the deadlock after 21 minutes, Kimani sweeping a freekick below the wall after Cliff Nyakeya was hounded to the floor by Jerry Santo as both rose to meet a high ball.

The goal was a worthy gift for Mathare who had dominated the opening proceedings in the early afternoon kick off and should have had more on the balance of chances.

But it was Posta who had the game’s opening chance in the third minute. Wesley Onguso swung in a freekick from the left finding Jockins Atudo at the edge of the box with the defender heading it into Dennis Ongeri’s direction.

However, the winger could not hit the target taking too much time on the ball with James Kinyanjui racing back to poke the ball away.

Having survived that, Mathare took cruise control of the game and in the 15th minute they should have been ahead when Clifford Alwanga swung in a cross from the left, landing on Kinyanjui at the backpost.

The winger teed the ball back for Kimani whose shot however wheeled inches wide.

Having gone behind, Posta tried to claw back into the game but their decision to play long balls was dealt with steadfastly by the towering defense of Andrew Juma and Johnston Omurwa stood steadfast.

Two minutes to the break, the mailmen should have drawn level when Cavin Odongo sent Ongeri through, but the winger once again could not land the ball in the back of the net, his shot going wide.

The Slum Boys needed just six minutes into the second half to make it 2-0 and it came off another set piece. Kevin Kimani swung a freekick from the left with James Situma meeting it at the backpost but his header was saved by Levis Opiyo.

Cliff Nyakeya pounced on the rebound and tapped into an empty net for his third goal of the season.

Despite going down, Posta gave a fight and began to play with more urgency, head coach Sammy Omollo bringing on Danson Kago and Brian Juma in a bid to add some spice into attack.

Posta halved the deficit quarter of an hour to the end, Mathare conceding their first goal of the season.

Wesley Onguso’s speculative shot from the left came against the crossbar and Kago pounced on it shooting it low with David Okello saving. However, Dennis Ongeri pounced on the rebound to tap into an empty net.

Posta piled pressure looking for the lone goal to grab a point off the fixture, but their