Chiefs, Kotoko possible Gor CAF CC opponents

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – South African giants Kaizer Chiefs and two-time African champions Asante Kotoko from Ghana are among the possible opponents record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia will face when the draw of the CAF Confederations Cup play-off round is conducted on Friday evening in Cairo, Egypt.

Gor who dropped to the Confederations Cup after being tossed out of the Champions League by Nigerian champions Lobi Stars on the away goal rule will be among the seven seeded teams to be dropped in Pot A.

They will be paired against one of the 10 non-seeded Confederations Cup teams who will be dropped in Pot D.

Apart from Chiefs and Kotoko, the other teams in Pot D will be Angolan giants Petro Atletico, Mukura Victory Sports from Rwanda, Hassania Agadir from Morocco, Nigeria’s Rangers, Burkina Faso’s Salitas FC, FC San Pedro from Ivory Coast, New Stars from Cameroon and Algerian outfit Nasr Athlétique de Hussein Dey.

Gor might find themselves paired against Kotoko who will make a return to the country after eliminating Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Shield champions Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 in aggregate in the first round of the Confederations Cup.

The Kenyan champions will be looking to qualify for the group stages of the Confederations Cup for the second time in a row having done so last season.

K’Ogalo beat South Africa’s Supersport United on the away goal rule after a 2-2 aggregate score in the play-off round. Gor won the first leg 1-0 in Machakos but lost 2-1 in the return leg in South Africa.

In the other draws, five teams from the Confederations Cup first round have been seeded in Pot B and will be drawn against eight non seeded teams from the Champions League first round who will be dropped into Pot B.

This pot will have neighbors Vipers SC from Uganda who might be pooled against fellow Ugandans Kampala City Council who are seeded in Pot B.