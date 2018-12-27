Solskjaer praises rejuvenated Paul Pogba

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 27 – Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on Paul Pogba after the midfielder produced an eye-catching performance in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford.

Pogba has been a rejuvenated figure following the departure of manager Jose Mourinho recently, with Solskjaer seemingly bringing the best out of the France international.

The 25-year-old has two goals and two assists to his name in the last two games, a marked improvement on his performances in the opening 12 games of the Premier League season.

The result, coupled with Pogba’s impressive performance, gave Solskjaer much cause for optimism.

“I was very pleased for him and the whole team. He loves football and has a big smile,” Solskjaer said after the match.

“That’s the Paul I have known since he was in the reserves and youth team.

“He’s always been a happy boy, a big smile on his face and when you score two you’re happy. It’s a response and Paul loves playing for this club.

“He’s a Manchester United boy through and through and knows what it means to play for the club.”

Speaking on Match of the Day, meanwhile, former Manchester United defender Phil Neville heaped praise on Pogba, and remarked that he felt the shackles had come off since Mourinho’s departure.

“They had the best player on the pitch in Paul Pogba and, on his day, he is the best midfielder in Europe,” said Neville.

“He has had a really disappointing, horrendous last 18 months at the club because of the fallout with the manager, but it looked like the shackles were off.

“He played with that ‘anything is possible’ type of attitude, playing with arrogance, the passing was back to his best.

“He is the best player in the club, for me, and should be a 12-15 goal a season person – he has not been that in his career so far, but he can be.

“I think they would’ve lost him (in January), the relationship (with Mourinho) was gone. He was sat on the bench, but in the last couple of games he has played fantastically.”