Githurai, Kingstone storm Koth Biro semis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27 – Githurai United and Kingstone are through to the semi-final of the 2018 Koth Biro football tournament that is ongoing at the Ziwani Ground in Nairobi.

The two teams will face-off in the first semi-final on Saturday at 3pm.

Kingstone the only team to have reached this stage from last season, eliminated their neighbours Shauri Moyo Sportive 2-1 in a mouthwatering derby.

In the second quarter-final, Githurai United edged out Cheza Ukipenda 5-4 on post-match penalties after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Kingstone took charge of the match early and after seven minutes when John Walubaka connected wonderfully with a beautiful cross from Clifford Omondi and his tap-in squeezed between the keeper’s legs to open the scoring.

Kingstone boosted by the early goal, surged forward to see Eugene Oduor’s attempt from a very tight angle go straight to Sportive’s keeper in the 20th minute. Man of the match Walubaka was on the prowl again as he curled a beautiful shot four minutes to half time which just went a bit over the bar.

The second half kicked-off more tensely as hundreds of fans had settled in the ground but this did not deter Kingstone as Walubaka was at it again this time dribbling easily past three Sportives defenders, but his final shot was too weak to threaten the keeper.

In the 65’ Eugene Oduor made a wonderful solo run and cut through the left flank and went for goal himself without fail.

Sportive as probably part of their strategy left it till late to mount a formidable attack as Lunzi lobbied in a straight cross in the 85th minute which Freedy Eninga made no mistake by hitting it hard to the back of the net and in contention of the top scorer’s golden boot award.

Buoyed by that thunder shot, Sportive pushed forward with Maxi Matano making a good cut back past Kingstone’s defenders but failed to connect a good shot and squanders the ball.

Sportive’s star scorer Freedy Eninga was on the run but his quest for goal was cut short as he was fouled in the box minutes to stoppage time. Evans Anguyo stepped up to take the resultant penalty, but his shot was blocked.

-Early Kick-off-

In the early kick-off, Cheza Ukipenda were the first on the score sheet in the 58th minute from a powerful header thanks to Alex Libesi. The match was exciting and evenly balanced but Githurai were strong on the left flank as Georgia based and former Gor Mahia player Amos Nondi made defense unsettling passes that were always completed.

Githurai pressure paid off in the 90th minute when Raymond Fikirini was hacked down in the box for Nondi to convert the penalty for the equalizer and send the match to shoot-outs.

On Friday at 11am, a fancied Black Mamba will take on Bundes FC who are still unbeaten in this 40th anniversary edition.

The last pulsating quarter-final will see another tournament favorite Piuretto FC from Dandora clash against Sinema FC from Jericho at 3pm.

The semi-finals are slated for Saturday 29, and Sunday 30.