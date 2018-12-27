Emery says Liverpool can equal Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 27 – Arsenal coach Unai Emery believes Liverpool can match the achievement of Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ by going through a Premier League season without losing a match.

The Gunners travel to leaders Liverpool on Saturday with Jurgen Klopp’s men six points clear at the top of the table, having won 16 of their 19 league matches so far this season and drawing the other three.

Wenger’s side were undefeated as they won the Premier League in the 2003/04 season but Emery believes Liverpool, who have won their last eight games, could follow suit.

“At the moment they are doing it and they can do it,” Emery said when asked if Liverpool could go through a Premier League campaign without defeat.

“They can do that because they are doing it at the moment. We played against Liverpool three years ago with Sevilla in the final of the Europa League and I look at this progress and they are a very good example.”

Emery, who succeeded the long-serving Wenger after the end of last season, added: “The progression with Liverpool is clear. Three years ago, they were out of the Champions League through the Premier League and through the Europa League, because they lost against us (Sevilla).

“This progress is also one example for us, now, in our moment. But we need to be very, very demanding of ourselves to do this step quickly in our way. But we need also time and sometimes the patience is very important for us.”

Arsenal head to Merseyside having dropped points in a Boxing Day draw at Brighton — a result that highlighted their problems in defence.

“We need more, but we need more from everybody and we need more also in our demanding ideas and we need to continue working on things,” said Emery.

“Mistakes are not only one player or two players or three players, but maybe also in the ideas. But at the moment, in the first half of the season, we are happy with 38 points. We need more. But it’s not bad, these points on the table.

“We need to improve defensively, because we are scoring a lot of goals and before yesterday we were second in the table for scoring. But we need to get better in the defensive moments and concede less goals and less chances for the opposition.

“Also, in the last matches we are having a lot of injuries in the defensive positions.”