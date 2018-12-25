Githurai rounds off Koth Biro Quarter-finalists

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – Despite boosting their squad, Borrussia FC has been knocked out of the ongoing annual Kothbiro football tournament round of 16 by Githurai United.

The match which was the last in the knock-out stage saw Githurai United draw first blood as they went a goal up in the dying minutes of the first half courtesy of a misjudgment between the Borrussia keeper and his defender which gifted Githurai’s Eliud Nganga with an easy tap in.

Borrussia came back from the halftime break a rejuvenated side and 58’ their pressure paid off as a neat ccross from the right flank was met by Hussein Belle for an equalizer that sent their Yellow army into frenzy.

Both teams were relieved as the final whistle was blown as the pressure was too much to bear. Post-match penalties were to settle the score. Githurai successfully converted 3 while Borrussia could only manage 1.

For Githurai, Nondi Amos who plies his trade in Georgia, Victor Manucho and Kimodo Maina scored while James Nganga and Joseph Nderitu’s shots went wide.

Hussein Belle kick was the only conversion for Borrussia as James Mandela, Evans Oduor and Becks Maina missed.

Githurai have set up another mouth-watering quarterfinal match and they will play against Cheza Ukipenda on Thursday 27, at 11am.

In other matches, in what has been termed as a fierce and highly competitive sibling rivalry Kingstone fc will be up against Shauri Moyo Utd on Thursday 27, at 3pm.

Friday 28, at 11am, there will be fireworks as Black Mamba who pundits describe as the tournament favorites will face off against Bunded fc

Same day in the afternoon at 3pm, Dandora’s giants, Piuretto fc will square it out against Sinema in what promises to be a highly tactical match.

As the teams take the Christmas break they are much aware of the task that lies in wait ahead as a win will propel the winner to the much coveted money bracket, the semi-finals.

This season, the winner will walk away with a guaranteed three hundred thousand, 1st runner-up one hundred thousand, 2nd runner-up Sh75,000 and 3rd runner-up fifty thousand shillings all courtesy of leading sports gaming company, SportPesa.

The best goalkeeper, best player and top scorer will also be awarded with Kenya’s top goalkeeper, orwegian based Arnold Origi. The official Kothbiro trophy courtesy of Pamojah Movement from Germany, among other trophies, has arrived in the Country too.

Black Mamba, Kingstone and Piuretto have been deemed as the front-runners in the 40th edition of the tournament. As part of the 40th anniversary celebrations, 4 veterans teams will fight off for the wazee’s title.

A1000 wazee will incorporate players from Kaloleni and neighbourhoods around Jogoo road and Mombasa road, Pumwani veterans will have players from Pumwani and areas around Eastleigh, Shauri Moyo, Buru Buru etc, Mashteam legends will include players from Ziwani, Kariokor, CBD, Westlands etc and a Kothbiro All Stars team that will have all team managers, coaches, media.