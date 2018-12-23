Umtiti to return to Barcelona for treatment

Shares

BARCELONA, Spain, Dec 23 – Defender Samuel Umtiti will return to Barcelona for treatment on his left knee, the club announced on Sunday.

Umtiti travelled to Qatar earlier this month to recover from the injury, which has limited the Frenchman to eight games for Barca this season.

The club have not specified how long Umtiti will be out.

“Samuel Umtiti will return on December 30 to continue undergoing treatment on his knee,” a statement read.

“A treatment plan was announced on December 2, with the goal of allowing him to heal his left knee. The player has been in Doha in Qatar in recent weeks for physical therapy there under the supervision of the club’s medical staff.”

Umtiti missed 10 games in September and October before playing in a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on November 24.

He felt discomfort during the game, however, and has not made another appearance for Barca since.