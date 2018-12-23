Solskjaer wants us to be positive on the ball – Rashford

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 23 – Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer instructed his side to “be positive on the ball” ahead of Saturday’s convincing win over Cardiff, according to Marcus Rashford.

Rashford fired the Red Devils in front after just three minutes of play, before Ander Herrera made it 2-0 on the half-hour mark. Cardiff pulled one back from the penalty spot, but any hopes of a comeback were swiftly quashed as Anthony Martial added a third before the half-time break and Jesse Lingard netted a brace in the second half.

It was certainly a positive start in what was Solskjaer first game in charge following the recent departure of Jose Mourinho, while it was the first time United scored five goals in Wales since Alex Ferguson was in charge.

When quizzed on what Solskjaer had told the team ahead of kick-off, Rashford told BT Sport: “He wants us to be positive on the ball and always look for the gaps and play positive football and that was just the start today.

“Today was a good start but we will improve and get better at it.”

Looking back to the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool and what had changed in the Cardiff victory, Lingard added:

“I think the quick play, the lads played forward very quickly and were positive with ball and we were making runs off the ball the midfield were playing higher and the full backs are higher and we pegged them back and created a lot of chances through that.”