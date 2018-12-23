Kenyan queens Telkom reclaim Africa title

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Kenya’s champions Telkom have reclaimed the Women’s Africa Club Cup Hockey Championships title after beating holders Ghana Revenue Authority 2-0 in the decider hosted at the Abuja National Stadium, Nigeria.

The Kenyan champions managed to exact revenge on Ghana who beat them 1-0 in the last competition held earlier this year in their own turf before losing again on the same scoreline on Thursday in their last match of the group stages.

The win now gives Telkom their much awaited 10th title at the continental stage a fete that evaded them in the last edition held in Accra, Ghana.

Meanwhile, another Kenyan side in the tourney, United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) settled for the fourth spot after losing the playoffs 2-0 to Ghana Police with Nefisatu Umaru on target for both goals.

In the men’s category defending champions ElSharkia from Egypt bagged a record 24th title after edging GRA men 3-1 in an epic clash held at the same venue.

The win further stretches Egyptian dominance in the men’s tournament where it is only in the 1998 competition that the title went out of Egypt with the defunct Armed Forces of Kenya clinching the crown that year.