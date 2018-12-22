Gor bundled out of CAF Champions League

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – Gor Mahia were bundled out of the CAF Champions League after Nigeria’s Lobi Stars netted a late winner to see the 17-time Kenyan Champions fall 2-0 in return leg as the match ended 3-3 on aggregate.

K’Ogalo were on the driving seat after having a 3-1 advantage from the first leg played in Nairobi and they just needed at least a loss of 1-0 to progress to the Group Stage which could have seen them become the first Kenyan team to reach the group stage.

Lobi Stars broke the deadlock in the 70th minute through Sikiru Alimi before getting the most important second goal two minutes to final whistle to complete a brace.

The result saw Gor drop to the Confederation Cup group stages for the second successive season after losing to eventual winners Esperance 1-0 last season.

-Sharks out-

In the CAF Confederation, Kenyan representatives Kariobangi Sharks were knocked out after losing 2-1 in the return leg played in Kumasi Ghana.

The first leg had ended 0-0 in Nairobi.