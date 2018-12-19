Keitany scoops Nov Sports Personality Award 

Shares

ELDORET, Kenya, December 19 – Marathon conqueror Mary Keitany has scooped the November StarTimes Sports Personality of the Month, having being awarded at his training base in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County on Wednesday by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK).

The four-time New York City Marathon champion registering major negative splits in the second half of the race as she raced victory this year to reclaim the title, she had possessed three-times in a row from 2014-16.

She posted 2 hours, 22 minutes and 48 seconds, breaking the New York marathon course record and registering the second-fastest women’s time in event’s history.

On Wednesday morning Keitany was also named the New York road runner pro Performer of the year 2018, following her 4th win at the New York Marathon.

“This is quite a surprise for me, I did not expect to receive an award on Kenyan soil, but I am humbled beyond words for being selected for the November award,” Keitany said.

Speaking during the award ceremony, StarTimes Marketing and PR Director Japhet Akhulia noted that;

“Keitany becomes our 17th recipient of the monthly StarTimes sports personality award and is a true testament of our progressive effort to recognize outstanding sports men and women. We will continue to support this noble course key in encouraging sporting excellence in the country.”

Keitany, 36, beat experienced rally driver Carl Flash Tundo, who registered his sixth win of the season with victory at the Guru Nanak Rally and subsequently won his 4th Kenya National Rally Championship and Angela Okutoyi who finished second at the Africa Cup of Nations in Botswana.

Others who were in the race for the November gong were Samuel Njoroge, who won the Lagos tennis Open and Kenya Defence Forces boxers including Black-Moses Mathenge, Nick Okoth, Isaac Meja, Simon Mulinge, and Fredrick Onyango who all won silver medals at the Africa Military Games in Morocco.

Keitany walked away with a trophy, a 43-inch StarTimes digital television set and a cash prize of Sh.100, 000.

Keitany has also won the London Marathon three times (2011 2012 and 2017) and also won the Ras Khaimah Half Marathon in 2009 in a new world record of 1:05:50 and is one of the most decorated marathoners the country has produced in the last decade.

The Sports Personality of the Month Awards is a partnership between StarTimes and SJAK to reward all deserving sports personalities on a monthly basis in a bid to bolster the general performance of sport in the country as well as whip up the enthusiasm of country’s sportsmen and women.