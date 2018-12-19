Kenya’s Tanui, Kamulu confirmed for Belfast

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – Kenya’s Olympic 10,000m silver medallist Paul Tanui and world half marathon bronze medallist Pauline Kamulu will compete at the IAAF Northern Ireland International Cross Country, an IAAF Cross Country Permit meeting, in Belfast on January 19.

Tanui took the silver medal in the senior men’s race at the 2011 IAAF World Cross Country Championships and went on to earn three successive world bronze medals over 10,000m between 2013 and 2017.

The 27-year-old will be tested by fellow Kenyan Richard Yator, the world U20 cross-country bronze medallist and 2015 world U18 3000m champion. Just two months ago, Yator clocked a 10,000m PB of 27:14.70, making him the second-fastest man in the world this year at the distance.

Kamulu is the fastest woman in the world this year over 10,000m, having clocked a PB of 30:41.85 in July. Earlier in the year the 23-year-old finished third at the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships Valencia 2018, taking more than a minute off her PB with 1:06:56.

Ethiopia’s world U20 cross-country silver medallist Hawi Feysa will also be in Belfast and is expected to provide stiff opposition for Kamulu.

Kate Avery and Charlotte Arter, who took team silver at the European Cross-Country Championships earlier this month, lead the British challenge.