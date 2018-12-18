Snow leads Safari Tour in Thika after round 3

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow returned an excellent score of 2-under par 70, the best of the third round to take the lead of the Safari Tour leg at the Thika Greens Golf Resort on Tuesday.

Snow, who started the round in 3rd place, wasted no time in showing his intentions as he shot back-to-back birdies at the par-3 third and par par-5 fourth holes. He would follow these up with further birdies on the 13th and 18th, however a bogey in the 16th, saw him return a score of 2-under, a shot ahead of Joseph Karanja.

Speaking after the Round, Snow said he was pleased with his performance adding that he is fully focused on the final round.

“Overall, it was a good round and I am pleased with my performance, especially after the slow start in the first round, I picked it up yesterday and am now focusing on the last round to get the win,” Snow said.

Overnight leader Timothy Omuli dropped to second spot, after returning a score of 3-over par 75 after four bogeys; on the par-3 third, par-4 twelfth, par-5 thirteenth and par-4 sixteenth, taking his overall tally to 1-under par 215, two shots behind Snow.

Long-hitting Mumias-Sugar-based Dismas Indiza had a tumultuous day shooting 3-over par 75 to take his tournament total to 1-over par 217; leaving him tied for fourth alongside Nyali’s Njuguna Ngugi.

On the first nine, Indiza dropped shots at the Par-4 fifth, Par-3 sixth and the Par-4 ninth with a solo birdie on the Par-5 second taking his first nine total to 38.

On the back nine, he held par from the 10th to the 15th holes before dropping a shot on the Par-4 16th and the Par-5 18th for a back nine total of 37.

Today was the first time in the tournament that Indiza has failed to record level par or lower after 18 holes.

Meanwhile, Ugandan, Philip Kasozi continued with his steady performance at the tournament to record level par after 18 holes taking his tournament total, so far to 2-over par 218.

He is currently sixth on the leader board, one ahead of Kenyan duo of Nelson Simwa and CJ Wangai; being the best performance by Kasozi in the Safari Tour after three rounds.

Only five players [Greg Snow (-2), Simon Ngige (Level Par), Philip Kasozi (Level Par), Nelson Simwa (Level Par) and Joseph Karanja (-1)] managed to post level par or lower scores today; as a result of the grounds becoming firmer – following weekend rains and dry conditions that have followed – and general player fatigue among the players.

The final round tees off tomorrow at 9:00 AM with Ganeev Giddie and Frank Mitalo first off the tee. The leading group comprising of Simon Ngige, Tony Omuli and Greg Snow will be last off the tee at 10:10 AM.

Safari Tour Calendar 2018/19

Event 1 – Nyali Golf & CC – 18 – 22 August (DONE)

Event 2 – Vet Lab SC – 1 – 5 Sept (DONE)

Event 3 – Limuru Country Club – 27 – 31 October (DONE)

Event 4 – Thika Greens- 14 – 19 December

Event 5 – Karen Country Club – TBC

Event 6 – Muthaiga Golf Club -TBC

Total Prize Money per event: Ksh1 Million.