Not easy making signings in January -Emery

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 17 – Arsenal head coach Unai Emery admits he could struggle to address their growing injury crisis in defence during the January transfer window.

Emery was speaking after the 3-2 defeat to Southampton on Sunday at St Mary’s, where Hector Bellerin was forced off at half-time with what appeared to be a calf problem.

The Saints had twice taken the lead through Danny Ings, although they were pegged back by goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan on each occasion, before Charlie Austin’s late winner halted the Gunners’ 22-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Emery was forced to field a makeshift defence with Laurent Koscielny starting his first league game of the season, alongside Stephan Lichtsteiner, while Nacho Monreal featured at left-back after Sead Kolasinac complained of a tight thigh prior to kick-off.

Both Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi were unavailable through suspension, and the north Londoners were exposed at the back for all three of the hosts’ goals.

Bellerin is expected to be sidelined for “some weeks”, but Emery isn’t confident of rectifying the situation next month when the transfer window reopens.

“I don’t know now because we don’t have a lot of possibilities in January, but maybe we can think of someone to sign to help us,” the Spaniard said after the match.

“[But] only if we think they are the player that can give us good performance. It’s not easy. I don’t believe a lot in this transfer window because it’s not a big possibility with players.

“The club is working and only if some player can help us with a high level [will we make a signing].”