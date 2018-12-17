Naushad reclaims Coast Rally Championship

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – Lota Motorsport team of Naushad Kara and Adan Din reclaimed the Coast Rally Championship title following scintillating action in the 2018 season.

Naushad savoured the title he won a few years ago in a Subaru and he did it again in a crossbreed Subaru Impreza despite retiring in the last event.

Adnan, who guided Sohanjeet Singh Puee to the 2018 Kenya National Championship Division 2 and S Class titles, completed a rare hat-trick with the MMC clubman championship crown for navigators.

“Its quite a good feeling to start a season on a modest note and wrapping it up on a high. Its been an eventful season of hair- raising competition both at club and national level and it take this opportunity to thank my team members from Lota and Team Nanak for their support and hard work. We now look forward to some great moments ahead next season,” Adnan said.

Naushad, who won the first two rallies of the season and retired on the weekend event, was all smiles: “The Subaru project on our crossbreed car has been executed meticulously. General hard-work and cohesion have always been our buzzwords. A lot of effort went into transforming the car to a championship winning contraption and we are overly excited as a team to end the 2018 season on a high note. We look forward to defending the title next season.”

Izzy Mirza navigated by Gurveer Pandhal in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 7 won the season ending night event after clocking 1:06:29 hours.

He beat Synergy Gases rally team driver Paras Pandya (Evolution 10) by a 1.15 minutes margin as Iain Freestone settled for third in a Ford Escort Mark 1 classic clocking 1:14:17.

Izhar resplendent in Coast Pekee team yellow livery said: “The route was awesome, a mix of everything…from fast to slow stretches. Pole to Arjun Pattni for the accident. Hope to see him back in the cockpit next year.

Gurveer was on point on the notes. Good driving from Paras, a clear indication that MMC teams will perform well in next year’s KNRC.”

Adnan added: “Unfortunately we had to retire due to some technical issues this time round, but we were looking forward to this one having already sealed the MMC championship. Super drive by Naushad this season and I am very happy to see him back as the coast champion. 2019 here we come!”

Arjun Pattni escaped unharmed after his Subaru went up in flames.

He Said: “We were flat out on a 1.6km straight when we suffered a front right tyre burst. This rolled the car twice and landed us on the right. As a result of the heavy impact, brake fluid leaked onto the turbo and caught fire. We are hoping to come back soon.”

Final results

Izhar Mirza. 1:06:29 with Gurveer. Mitsubishi evo 7.

2 Paras Pandya and Falgun Bhojak. 1:07:44. Mitsubishi evo x

3 Iain freestone and Yves. 1:14:17. Escort mk 1.

4 Amit Vaja and Willy 1:18:42. Subaru n 10

5 Dinesh Varsani and Paras. (not Pandya) 1:20:55. Subaru gc8

Adnan’s 2018 achievements

KNRC Division 2 navigators champion KNRC S Class navigators champion Coast rally championship navigators champion