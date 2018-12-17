Klopp praises ‘outstanding’ Reds display

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 17 – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists his team were full value for their 3-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday which took them back to the league summit.

Xherdan Shaqiri was the hero for the Reds at Anfield after his two deflected strikes in the second half killed off the Reds’ fierce rivals, who were still in the contest at the break.

The hosts had made a strong start and took a deserved lead through Sadio Mane in the 24th minute, but United quickly hit back with an equaliser from Jesse Lingard nine minutes later.

Klopp hailed the performance of his players as they kept the Red Devils on the back foot and maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season to go one point clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

“I’m completely over the moon about the performance,” the German said in his post-match interview. “The way the boys played tonight was just outstanding.

“We saw the line-up of United and their quality – how well organised they were and they fight from the back, you knew it could be really tough.

“But the plan was to take the risks, be brave and chip the ball behind the lines. The first goal was how, if you could have drawn, it would have been the goal. It was just brilliant.

“A fantastic performance, it’s so deserved. Top, top first-class team. I don’t think United wanted to play defensively but we didn’t let them out. Overall it was just brilliant.”