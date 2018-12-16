Newcomers dominate Kisumu Marathon

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – Newcomers Silas Mng’etich and Maurine Chepkemoi dominated the men’s and women’s 2018 Safaricom Kisumu City Marathon ran in the Lakeside city on Sunday.

Mng’etich, whowas competing in the marathon for the first time, prevailed the scorching sun to floor elite athletes in the men’s 42 kilometers, cutting the tape in 2 hours, 16 minutes and 50 seconds.

He was followed closely by William Cheboi, who returned 2 hours, 16 minutes and 55 seconds while Abraham Too completed the podium in a time of 2 hours, 17 minutes and 37 seconds.

Speaking after the race, Mngétich said winning the race set a good platform for him to enter more marathons, hoping to take his career in abroad races.

“I am very pleased to have won this race today. The race was tough due to hot weather but I succeeded. The course was very unpredictable for me since it was my first time here. I will be training for the marathons going forward with the guidance from my manager,” Mng’etich said.

In the corresponding women’s race, Chepkemoi also a fist timer in the marathon, crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 35 minutes and 36 seconds to beat Paulin Mutwa who came in second in 2 hours, 41 minutes and 20 seconds as Sheillah Jepkoech settled for third place, returning 2 hours, 41 minutes and 45 seconds on a tough course under hot and humid conditions.

“The competition was firm with a lot of heat from the sun but I thrived. This is my first time here and my first time to win a marathon. I will invest part of the money in my training as I look forward to competing in more marathons next year,” Chepkemoi underscored.

Two-time champion Elkana Yegon and Diana Chepkemoi, who also won last year’s race did not show up to defend their tittles.

In the 10KM race, Walter Kororia carried the day in the men’s category crossing the finish line in time of 29:32 ahead of Peter Kipkorir who was second in time of 30:21 as Francis Cheruiyot was third in 31:08.

Lewnida Agatha won the 10KM women’s category finishing in 39:11 followed by Tanui Miriam Jelagat in 42:43 and Jane Njeri in 44:38.

This year’s race attracted about 500 runners with the first three athletes to cross the line receiving Sh500,000, Sh250,000 and Sh100,000, respectively.

The marathon closed this year’s Safaricom Athletics Series calendar which included; Henry Wanyoike Road Race, Kenya Police and Kenya Prisons Athletics Championships, Kisii Half Marathon, Deaf Half Marathon, Iten Road race, Mombasa International Marathon, Isaiah Kiplagat Road Race, Madoka Half Marathon, Deaf Youth Athletics Championship and South Imenti Road Race.