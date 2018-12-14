Munala aims African title with new look KCB

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – Nine-time East and Central Africa Champions KCB volleyball club have officially unveiled the new signings for the year 2019.

The players are set to compete for KCB team when the bankers kick off the Africa Club Championship preparations.

The seven players are Leonida Kasaya, Noel Murambi, most valuable player Violet Makuto, centre player Christine Njambi, setter Veronica Kilabat, Jemima Siangu and left attacker Truphosa Chepkemei.

KCB ladies Patron Judith Sidi Odhiambo who is also KCB Group Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs made the announcement on Friday at the company’s head office Kencom House.

“We are delighted to welcome the new players to KCB, as a bank we are looking forward to a stellar season with the entire KCB Squad,” Judith said.

KCB Newly appointed Head Coach and Malkia Strikers coach Japheth says the new squad will boost the much required depth in the KCB team.

“The current KCB squad has got the best back court defence in Kenya, the new players will complete the remaining puzzle in the blocks and attacks,” stated Munala.

The squad boast of experienced Malkia strikers star Violet Makuto who has been a regular starter for the last 6 years. Makuto started playing volleyball at Kulumbeni primary school in Malava before moving to Malava Girls High School as centre player in 2008. She led her team to four successive East and Central championship titles between 2009- 2012.

“Discipline is key as well being focused to succeed in volleyball. I am very happy to join KCB and I am looking forward to greater performances with the team,” said Makuto.

Another key signing for KCB is 24-year-old Leonida Kasaya who has been instrumental during national duties in Cameroon and Japan World

Championship in 2018. The left attacker is envisaging to grab major honours with KCB.

“I am really happy to join KCB, I will work harder to put the team on national and global map,” underscored Kasaya.

KCB will be relying on 23-year-old setter Veronica Kilabat to halt the flow of opponents games as the 2019 season gets underway. 19-year-old Jemimah Siangu will be featuring regularly as a left attacker for KCB partnering with Leonida Kasaya, Noel Murambi and Truphosa Chepkemei.

Jemima started her volleyball trade back in Soweto High school in Nairobi in 2014 before the recent call up to the national for the Japan outing in 2018. 24-year-old Christine Njambi, a githunguri girl’s alumni will be playing as right attacker for the bank.

Meanwhile 23-year-old Truphosa Chepkemei comes on board as a left attacker for KCB team. Chepkemei who hails from Kitale says her desire is to see KCB excel in their 2019 fixtures. Noel Murambi who is a Malkia striker’s regular starter is delighted with joining KCB adding that it was the best career decision for her.

“I am glad to be back at KCB and I am looking forward to achieving greater success for the team,” said Murambi.

The Bankers are set to resume training on Monday 17th December before breaking away the festivities.