Stars legend Musa Otieno calls on BetLion to partner with Harambee Stars

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – Legendary former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno has urged new betting firm in town BetLion to partner with the national football team Harambee Stars as the team prepares to participate in the Nations Cup for the first time since 2004.

Otieno who was part of the 2004 squad in Tunisia, welcomed the new betting firm who are leading in the African continent as far as the industry is concerned, having recently launched in Uganda.

Otieno said that during their time, there was no cooperates to sponsor the game, urging the companies to invest in football and they will get returns.

“I welcome the new kid on the block who are BetLion, I am happy to be part of them because they mean good in building and promoting Kenyan football. As you all know, Kenya will be competing in the African Cup of nations next year for the first time in 15 years and with that I can say BetLion have just come in time,” Otieno, a former Harambee Stars assistant coach said during the launch on Thursday.

“I request that they join football fully in the country by sponsoring Harambee Stars, that way we will be building the game and churning out more talents. Once again, I welcome BetLion in Kenya and we will work together,” Otieno, who has his owner football academy stated.

BetLion, a first-of-its-kind, interactive and innovative platform will provide an unrivalled personalized customer service whilst remaining commitment to its principle of “Sport Just Got Better”.

“The platform can be accessed via web, android application, SMS and USSD, in the spirit of building an all-inclusive platform. BetLion will be offering sportsbook (both live and pre-match) and virtual sports at the onset,” BetLion Kenya Managing Director Spencer Okach announced.

To join BetLion one simply sends the keyword JOIN to 40418 or visits betlion.com. On registration a customer is allocated an account manager who offers them personalized customer service.

“Our platform is low on data usage, without compromising on the amount of markets, with games getting in excess of 40 markets. BetLion remains socially responsible corporate citizen like has been in the case in its other jurisdictions. You shall see a strong commitment to developing sport all around be it through sponsorships, equipment provision or technical training,” Okach added.

“BetLion is led and run by an all Kenyan team, in addition, all our offers and promotions are chosen by customers. For example, BetLion runs a weekly special where customers choose 6 games they want to bet on and the odds are boosted by 30%.”