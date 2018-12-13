Over 200 golfers confirmed for CDF Trophy tournament

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – Over 200 golfers are expected to tee off on Saturday as the 2018 Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) Trophy tournament gets underway at the Par 72 Muthaiga Golf club on Saturday.

The event that is co-sponsored by Vivo Energy Kenya will be the grand finale of high profile golf events that have traversed the country.

The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) Golf Association Patron Major General George Owino says they expect stiff competition from the participants and also lauded Vivo Energy for sponsoring the event.

“We are very much grateful to Vivo Energy for the huge boost towards the staging of this year’s event. We are looking forward to a successful tournament over the weekend at Muthaiga” said Major General Owino.

Executive Vice President Vivo Energy East and South Region, David Mureithi termed the partnership as a great step in redefining their relationship with the Kenya Defense Forces.

“We are excited to sponsor this year’s CDF Trophy, a testament of our commitment to our relationship with Kenya Defence Forces. We wish all the golfers the best of luck on the course”, said David.

Vivo has injected Sh600,000 to co-sponsor the event whose first tee is expected at 7am.

This year’s tournament is geared towards promoting the skills and participation of golfers in the military and golfing fraternity.