Yaya leaves Olympiakos after playing only 5 matches

PIRAEUS, Greece, Dec 11 – Former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure has left Olympiakos for a second time, after only playing five times, the Greek Super League club announced on Tuesday.

Toure, 35, joined Olympiakos three months after originally making his mark in Europe with the Greek side during the 2005-2006 season.

“Olympiacos FC and Yaya Toure would like to announce to the fans that they have mutually agreed to end their cooperation,” an announcement by the club said.

“Yaya is leaving as a friend and the doors at Olympiacos will always be open for him,” the announcement added.

A Champions League winner with Barcelona in 2009, Toure only started three games since returning to Greece as a free agent in September.

Toure was one of Manchester City’s key signings that helped the club win three Premier League titles but was released at the end of last season.

Toure has made 101 international appearances and scored 19 goals for the Ivory Coast.