New boss Oktay gets Gor dancing again

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – Defending champions Gor Mahia bounced back to winning ways in an emphatic manner thrashing Zoo Kericho 4-0 in a rescheduled Kenyan Premier League match at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Wednesday evening.

Ephraim Guikan who at one point had waved the side goodbye showed that he still has some unfinished business scoring twice with Samuel Onyango adding the third and Ugandan Erisa Ssekisambu scoring his maiden goal for the record champions.

Both teams however had to end the game a man down each after Francis Kahata and Dennis Kawanga turned the football match into a boxing contest quarter of an hour to the end of the tie.

This was head coach Hassan Oktay’s first victory for the side in open play having witnessed a 1-0 loss against Nyasa Big Bullets in the CAF Champions League and a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bandari in their season-opening league tit in Mombasa last weekend.

The Cypriot put up more or less the same team that played against bandari save for the defense where Pascal Ogweno came in to make his debut in place of the absent Joash Onyango.

Gor went into the lead as soon as the game kicked off, Guikan breaking the deadlock inside the opening minute after tapping home a Shafik batambuze cross.

On the quarter hour mark, the Ivorian doubled his count for the game converting from the penalty spot after Samuel Onyango was hacked down by Sabiri Sindani.

Onyango helped himself to a goal before the break, this time Guikan teeing his mate up with the former Ulinzi man curling a well taken shot beyond Martin Elung’at in the Zoo goal.

K’Ogalo dominated the game further and they extended the lead in the second half when Ssekisambu slid past the keeper after picking up a well measured pass from Batambuze before slotting home.

Gor will now shift their attention to Sunday’s crucial CAF Champions League first round home tie against Nigerian champions Lobi Stars with a place in the group stages beckoning should they maneuver past the two-legged tie.