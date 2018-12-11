SJAK, Fidelity renew coach of the month partnership

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – The Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) and Fidelity Insurance have extended their partnership for Coach of the Month Awards into the 4th year, with the insurer also dipping into end of year awards for the first time.

SJAK and Fidelity insurance signed a one year contract that will see deserving coaches pick the monthly gongs until from December to June next year. Fidelity Insurance retains the naming rights as winning coaches take home Sh75000 and personalized trophies.

Marketing Manager Nicholas Malesi urged other corporates to sponsor support local sports since it pays.

“From out branding perspective and our obligations to the community this partnership gives us a lot of fulfillment and we see positive impacts. It is such small acts in the sector that contribute to greater things even at national level,” he noted

“We have sponsored the award for three years and it has improved competition among coaches to do better and that has an impact on the level of competition among players. This manifests in the national team and we are now proud that Harambee stars are heading to the Africa Cup of Nations,” Malesi added

While pointing out that corporations shy away from sports sponsorships due to poor accountability, Malesi urged recognized sporting entities that strive to attain transparent management.

“There are federations and clubs that uphold integrity and should not be neglected because some bodies lack integrity,” he urged

SJAK president Chris Mbaisi urged coaches to keep improving as their efforts are appreciated and contribute to overall improved performance by the national team.

“We are grateful to Fidelity insurance for partnering with us since 2016. We have come a long way in this journey and it is my happiness to see them remaining one of our key partners,” Mbaisi

The concluded season saw among others former Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr, Bernard Mwalala of Bandari, Dennis Kitambi of AFC Leopards, Robert Matano of Tusker and Paul Odhiambo of Sony Sugar pocket the Sh75000 and personalized trophy.

The two entities will review the prize money upwards after the transitional football calendar concludes in June.

“We started modestly at Sh50,000 in 2016 and we are now at Sh75,000. Hopefully the award will grow bigger at the beginning of our 5th year so that recipients take home bigger figures than they currently get,” Malesi added.