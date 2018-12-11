Shortlist named for SOYA Girls’ School of the Year

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Nine girls’ schools have made it to the preliminary nominations of Girls School of the Year ahead of the 2018 edition of the Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) set for January 11 at Fort Jesus, Mombasa

The list is dominated by schools which competed in the Term One national Games and proceeded to the East Africa School Games in Musanze, Rwanda.

They include Kaya Tiwi, Moi Girls Kamusinga, Trans Nzoia Mixed, St. Anne’s Sega Girls, Tigoi Girls and Butere High School. Others who made into the list are Kwanthanze, Kwale Girls and Soweto Academy.

To make the cut, Trans Nzoia Mixed reclaimed the national girl’s hockey title and went on to win the East Africa Games in Musanze, Rwanda.

Kaya Tiwi on their hand, won national titles in both basketball and netball, and grabbed bronze medal in basketball at the East African Games. They also placed fifth in netball at the East Africa competitions.

-Volleyball champs

Kwanthanze Secondary School are the volleyball champions at both the national Games and the East African tournament. The school’s handball team also finished third at the nationals.

Kwale Girls won their first national football title in their second appearance at the top level in the country and went on to make it a double by winning the East Africa trophy.

St. Anne’s Sega Girls handball side finished second at the nationals and third in Rwanda, while their volleyball team reached the Nyanza Regional stage. The outfit from Siaya played second fiddle to Moi Girls Kamusinga who recaptured the national handball gong and settled for silver in Musanze, Rwanda.

In their maiden appearance at the national stage, Butere Girls made it to the basketball finals but settled for silver and placed seventh at the FEASSSA Games.

Tigoi Girls grabbed double silver medals in hockey— finishing second behind Trans Nzoia Mixed—both at the national and East Africa stages.

The school’s basketball team was finalist in the Western Region Games, where they lost to Butere Girls. Kibra-based volleyball side Soweto Academy positioned second at the nationals and fifth at the East Africa Games.