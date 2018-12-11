Mozambique dump Malawi out of COPA

Shares

NAKURU, Kenya, Dec 11 – Malawi are the first team to be dumped out of the Copa Coca-Cola African Cup of Nations after suffering a 2-0 loss at the hands of Mozambique at the Nakuru High School on Tuesday.

The red-hot Mozambique scored the first goal immediately after the restart through super-sub Luis Filipe’s ferocious shot.

Joao Faizal doubled the advantage for the victorious team from the penalty spot after a Malawian defender was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

This loss implies Malawi have no chance of winning this tournament following their opening day 2-1 defeat at the hands of Uganda.

Meanwhile, Tanzania and South Africa played to a barren draw in the other match played Tuesday.

Hlongwane Njabulo, Nxumalo Lulama and Captain Buthelezi Thando were particularly impressive for South Africa whilst Omary Said and Hemed Benjamin created interesting opportunities for the East African nation early on.

The match gradually transformed into an end to end affair with both teams seeking to break the deadlock during the lively opening half, however, the match ended without a goal.

The second half was equally balanced with most of the action taking part in the middle of the park. The game witnessed several stoppages due to injuries before the sides shared the spoils.

“I am happy we didn’t concede but I am a little disappointed that we didn’t score because we had good chances. I think the injuries to my two key players played a part in the result but overall I am happy with the performance. We now have to perform better in our next match against Angola,” said Tanzania coach Abel Mtweve said.

“It was a tough match because we played yesterday when it was raining and my players struggled to pass the ball around today. But I think it was a good show overall. Tanzania too played very well, they were strong and quick and I am happy because it was a good game for both teams,” South Africa coach Isaac Shai added.

The group standings are taking shape with South Africa leading the group with four points from two games in the wake of their opening 10-0 win over Angola. Tanzania is second with that solitary point and Angola are bottom of the pile.