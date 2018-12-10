Oktay finally pens contract with Gor Mahia

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – Kenyan premier League champions Gor Mahia have officially appointed Turkish-Cypriot Hassan Oktay as the club’s new head coach on a two-year deal taking over from Briton Dylan Kerr who resigned from the club last month.

Oktau has been in the country for the last one and a half weeks and was on the stands during Gor Mahia’s Super Cup clash loss to Kariobangi Sharks.

He took charge of the team during their CAF Champions League preliminary round return tie against Malawi’s Nyasa Big Bullets in Blantyre and was also on the touchline when the side lost to Bandari in Mombasa on Saturday.

“We have appointed Hassan Oktay to be the head coach of the team and that means he will replace Dylan Kerr and will be assisted by Zedekiah Otieno. The coach has signed a two-year contract which will be renewable,” chairman Amrose Rachier told the club’s official website.

Oktay is expected to turn the team’s fortunes around having started the season on a slow, three losses on the trot dampening the defending champions’ start to the campaign.

Gor Mahia will play Zoo Kericho in their second league match on Wednesday in Machakos before switching attention to the CAF Champions League first round tie against Nigeria’s Lobi Stars on Sunday at Kasarani.