Mukuru wins Betway community volleyball tourney

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – A team from Mukuru Slums won the Betway Community Volleyball Tournament held over the weekend at the Upper Hill High School in Nairobi after beating Sarangombe by straight sets.

The tournament which attracted eight teams including one from the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) used a best of three format and included teams from Lindi, Sarangombe, Kiambiu, Makina and Mathare.

Mukuru topped their pool after winning all their games and went on to beat Kawangware by straight sets in the semis before seeing off Sarangombe 2-1 in a hotly contested final.

The SJAK ladies topped their pool after winning both their games but as an invited team could not take part in the semis and the final.

SJAK beat Lindi in 2 straight sets in their opening pool match before having a walk over after Mathare seniors failed to honour their 2nd pool match.

The tournament was organised in partnership with Polycom’s development program that works with women from slum areas in Nairobi.

Polycom organises such tournaments for already existing women teams in Nairobi as an opportunity to create a strong networking opportunity among them and to create stronger social structures.

Betway has conducted similar programs in communities for sports development such as the Betway Talent Search that brought 1600 aspiring footballers from across the country to train and display their skills.

Betway Talent Search winners Mark Nthiwa and Moses Gitau were selected and given the opportunity to travel for a look-and-feel tour to West Ham United, Stratford, East London, England.

Through the tournament, Polycom will select a team that will play in the county and regional Volleyball leagues.