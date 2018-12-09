Uganda beats Kenya to retain FIM CAC title

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – Uganda retained the FIM Central Africa Challenge (CAC) Motor-cross title beating Kenya 2602-1378 aggregate with their scintillating bike displays at the Jamhuri Park racetrack on Sunday.

Having already taken impressive scalps against Kenya in the opening round at Kampala’s Busiika racetrack, the visitors savored victory with mixed results in the 8 race categories.

Ugandan Orland siblings Alon (MX65), Stav (MX85) and Aviv (MX125) were among the star attractions dominating their classes and beating Kenyans to a breathtaking podium tussle.

But the Kenyan trio of Ngugi Waweru in MX1, Rolf Kihara (MX2) and Gisa Benzinge (pee wee class) were peerless beating Shivam Vinayak, Uganda’s Fatuh Kiggundu and Mbambazi Ashraf respectively to the podium dash.

The 50cc class was equally entertaining and it was Ugandan diminutive speedster Gift Sebaguzi who took the chequered flag first.

Sagazi won all the three heats at stake beating Kenya’s Mutai Wahome to second spot.

-Racing artistry

Fans who braved the scorching sun were treated to some exhilarating displays of racing artistry.

The visitors fielded a competitive 40man team and were all smiles after winning both legs if the series.

“We have come a long way as Team Uganda. A couple of years ago Kenya used to thrash us but now we’ve turned the tables around. We have e dominated pretty much in most of the races and we are happy with the result and retaining this coveted trophy,” Arthur Block Jnr said.

Alon Orland despite losing the third heat to compatriot Obote Abaki collected 57 points to emerge victorious in the MX65 class.

Stav Orland won MX 85 Class with a maximum of 60 points.

His brother Aviv emerged the winner of MX125 with 60 points beating Kenya’s Tai Wahome to second position.

Ngugi Waweru lived up to expectation in MX1 beating compatriot Shivam Vinayak to second position as Ugandan captain Maxine Van Pee finished third in a 2017 model of KTM 350sxf motorbike.

This was Shivam’s first race of the season after winning the Kenya Rally Raid Championship.

–Points for Kenya

“We had a good encounter with Van Pee who was my opponent some time back, I’m happy return second despite my absence on circuit racing, at least my off road experience came in handy and I’m happy to score points for team Kenya,” said Shivam.

The event also doubled up as the ninth and final round of the national series.

Shivam won MX1 in the national category with Kihara completing a double in MX2 where he dominated the home competition and the regional championship.

Rodrigo Franco de Oliveira led a Uganda clean sheet in the vets class with Barack Orland (father of the Orlands siblings) and Ashraf Mbagazi coming in second and third.