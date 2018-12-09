Sharks, Leopards play to ill tempered draw

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – AFC Leopards and Kariobangi Sharks played to a 1-1 draw in an entertaining but ill-tempered Kenyan Premier League clash at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday evening.

Sharks had to finish the match with 10 men after Michael Bodo was shown a straight red card for an off the ball incident in a brawl that dragged almost three minutes.

Skipper Robinson Kamura drew AFC back level after Harrison Mwendwa broke the deadlock, both goals coming through in the first half.

