Sharks, Leopards play to ill tempered draw

Football
AFC Leopards striker Eugene Mukangula vies for the ball with Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Patillah Omotto during a Kenyan Premier League clash at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on December 9, 2018. Photo/Timothy Olobulu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – AFC Leopards and Kariobangi Sharks played to a 1-1 draw in an entertaining but ill-tempered Kenyan Premier League clash at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday evening.

Sharks had to finish the match with 10 men after Michael Bodo was shown a straight red card for an off the ball incident in a brawl that dragged almost three minutes.

Skipper Robinson Kamura drew AFC back level after Harrison Mwendwa broke the deadlock, both goals coming through in the first half.

-More to follow

Timothy Olobulu

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @KakaTimm

