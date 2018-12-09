Koech, Chirchir, win Imenti South Road Race

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – Moses Koech and Evaline Chirchir are the 2018 Safaricom Imenti South Road Race champions after dominating the men’s and women’s 15km races respectively in Igonji, Meru County on Sunday.



Koech braced the hot sun to emerge the new champion clocking 49:24.0 beating Alexander Mutiso and Moris Munene who finished second and third in a time of 49:43.0 and 49:59.0 respectively.

“This is my first time to run in this race and I am so glad I made it. The road was hilly and weather very hot but I managed. I trained well and was determined to win. I am preparing to participate in the World Cross Country next year if I make it from the trials,” Koech said.

In the corresponding women’s race, Chirchir, who participated in the race for her first time, crossed the finish line at 57:08.22 ahead of Lydia Njeri who came in second at 57:40.82 followed by Caroline Nyaguthi at 59:40.3 in third place.

“The race was tough with very stiff competition from other athletes. Being my first time here, I’m glad I won. I am looking forward to defending my tittle next year,” Chirchir stated after the race.

Koech and Chirchir each went home with a cash prize of Ksh100, 000 while the first and second runners-up in both categories pocketed Ksh 50,000 and Ksh 25,000 respectively.

The road race themed Running for healthy and wealthy living comprised of 15 km senior race, 8km and 6km cross-country races for boys and girls, 4km for veterans, 800m races for boys and girls and a 2km VIP race.

The Safaricom Imenti South Road Race has since inception attracted hundreds of local and international athletes offering a platform to nurture talents and promote athletics locally and internationally.