Kenya to face Boks, France, Scots in Hamilton

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – Kenya will face South Africa, Scotland and France in Group C of the Hamilton Sevens to be staged next month in New Zealand, the third stop of the World Series with most of the senior team players expected to be back and steady the ship.

Kenya’s young squad picked a paltry three points from the Cape Town Sevens in South Africa this weekend, a slight improvement after they managed to pick just a single one from the first leg of the series in Dubai.

Paul Murunga finally got his first win as Shujaa boss and the victory came in twos as they beat Zimbabwe in the 13th place semi-final before edging out Wales in the final to climb to 14th in the standings with four points.

Against Wales, Shujaa put in a shift in the second half to win the tie 33-26 with Kenya’s man of the tour Johnstone Olindi going over thrice with Cyprian Kuto and Leonard Mugaisi adding one each.

Kenya dropped to the 13th placed trophy after losing to Argentina in the Challenge Cup quarters and they upped their game picking their first win this season with a 31-19 victory over Zimbabwe in the semis.

Wales had threatened to put up a tough test for the young Suhaa side, but on-form Olindi dotted down within the opening minute. But the Welshmen drew level through Owen Jenkins.

They then went up thanks to a super run from Tomi Lewis before Jay Jones added another.

But Kenya ended the half on a high, Kuto clutching back a try for the Kenyans but the conversion went wide.

Olindi nonetheless grabbed a quick two to complete his hattrick and Mugaisi completed the job diving across the line as Shujaa took a confidence boosting win.

At the death, Wales scored and converted, but the damage was long done.