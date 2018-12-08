Kenya’s African rally champ Manvir feted in FIA gala

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7 – Kenyan driver Manvir Baryan has been feted for his exemplary performance in the 2018 season during the FIA Prize Giving Gala 2018 in St Petersburg Russia.

Manvir, who drove a Multiple Rally Team Skoda Fabia R5, was feted alongside his British navigator Drew Sturrock. The duo were among the FIA Champions (including F1 and WRC) feted for their scintillating run in 2018.

Manvir is a back to back FIA African Rally Championship (ARC) drivers’ champion and StarTimes Sports Personality of the Month of June.

After skipping season opening Rallye Bandama of Ivory Coast and retiring on Safari Rally, Manvir went on to compete back to back ARC success this time winning four rallies in a trot in Zambia, Uganda, South Africa and Tanzania. After sealing this year’s title at penultimate stage, Manvir decided to give the prestigious Mountain Gorilla Rally a wide berth.

Manvir became the first ever non South African driver to win the ARC York Rally (formerly Sasol Rally) in April.

Last year, Manvir wrote a new chapter in ŠKODA motorsport history as he secured the first ever rally victory for a ŠKODA car on African soil at the Mombasa Rally in the Kenyan championship.

He then went on to add a maiden win in the FIA African Rally Championship (ARC) at the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally, before completing a glorious treble in October 2017 by becoming the first ŠKODA driver to win the ARC title after his win at the Zambia International Rally.