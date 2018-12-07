KCB offered better perk than Pipeline-Munala

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7 – National team head coach Japheth Munala has officially made a return to the Kenya Commercial Bank volleyball team after ditching Kenya Pipeline, and says the bankers tabled him a better offer compared to his immediate former employers.

Munala had been rumored to be headed to KCB and the same was confirmed on Friday afternoon with the team making the appointment official.

“I made the decision because of the welfare terms offered by KCB. When I left here in 2011, that was not the case but they have improved a lot over that period. I also felt that I have overstayed at Pipeline and I needed a change; a new challenge,” the tactician stated.

Munala worked at KCB as assistant coach in 2007 till 2008 when he was elevated to the top position leading the bankers to the title that year. He also went on to lead them to a third place finish in the CAVB Club Championship.

He then left for Pipeline in 2011 where he stayed to date.

In joining KCB, Munala is joined by four key players from pipeline in assistant captain Noelle Muirambi, left attacker Violet Makuto, Leonida Kasaya and Truphosa Chepkemei. However, Munala says it was not his wish to drag players from Pipeline.

“I did not want to leave with any of their players and this is a decision they made independently. They are quality players who will add a lot of strength and depth and their experience will be vital for KCB. I will look to add some few more players; one experienced and some others from school to ensure we have a plan for the future,” the tactician stated.

KCB volleyball team patron Judith Sidi Odhiambo confirmed Munala’s appointment an said the all-encompassing changes are bring fresh impetus to the squad ahead of next year’s competitions, especially the Club Championship set for next July.

“We are delighted to have Munala back at KCB. We are hoping to tap his expertise, style, and philosophy in volleyball to take the team to the next level in local, regional and continental competitions”, said Odhiambo who is also the KCB Group Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs.

Munala, will be assisted by David Kinga while current national women’s rugby sevens captain Philadelphia Olando has been appointed as their strength and conditioning coach.