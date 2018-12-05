Rio Ferdinand set to arrive in Nairobi Dec 13

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – England and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand is expected in the country on December 13 ahead of a three-day tour courtesy of Guiness.

The former defender now turned football pundit will be meeting local football teams at a soccer camp where he will also be joined by renowned Kenyan referee Tabitha Njoroge as well as meet the 12 winners of the Guinness consumer promotion as well as Guinness staff and retailers.

In addition, he will on Saturday join up to 3,500 fans at the Guinness Fanzone for live screening of English Premier League matches where Manchester City take on Everton while Tottenham Hotspur tackle Burnley.

“We are very excited to be bringing him (Rio) here to Kenya to reward Guinness drinkers. Over the two days we will be embarking on a whole host of different activities giving him a real insight into the passion that there is for football in this country,” said Nduku Wamakau, the Guinness Marketing Manager, Kenya Breweries Limited.

Ferdinand is expected to impart his football knowledge and the story of his career to youngsters over his stay in the country especially to the budding footballers who aspire to scale the heights of professional football.

Ferdinand was just 19 and 8 days when he earned his first England cap, making him the youngest defender to play for England at the time.

He is one of the most decorated English footballers of all time with 81 England caps and playing in three world cup squads. During his career at Manchester United he won six Premier League titles and 14 trophies, including the Champions League.