Matano Beats Muluya to SJAK coach award

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – Tusker FC tactician Robert Matano has beaten Kariobangi Sharks boss William Muluya to claim the September/October Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Fidelity Insurance Kenyan Premier League coach of the month award.

Matano led Tusker to an unbeaten run of five games in those two months, winning four games and drawing one enroute to finishing third in the standings.

“I did not know that I would get this award but it makes me very happy. It may have delayed but it sure is a timely booster as we go into the new season.”

“‘m grateful to my players who worked hard and I want to urge them to work harder and pick the players’ award as the season begins,” Matano said after picking the award at the club’s training ground in Ruaraka on Tuesday morning.

Matano picked up the team when they were dangling deep in the bottom half of the standings, and his astute coaching style saw them rise all the way to third.

In the homestretch of the just concluded season, Tusker began September with a 2-0 win over Thika United before fighting to a 2-2 draw with Mathare United at Ruaraka.

From then, they registered three straight wins, demolishing AFC Leopards 4-0 in Machakos, beating Nzoia Sugar 1-0 in Bungoma and winding up their month and season with a 1-0 win over champions Gor Mahia.

Matano who joined Tusker from AFC Leopards in April becomes the eighth recipient of the accolade this year after Francis Kimanzi, Dennis Kitambi, Sammy Okoth, Anthony Mwangi, Dylan Kerr, Patrick Odhiambo and Bernard Mwalala.