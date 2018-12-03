Prisons cage Pipeline to clinch KVF title

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – The Kenya Prisons Women’s Volleyball team has quenched a four-year wait for the national title after beating arch rivals Pipeline 3-1 (25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21) at the Kasarani Gymnasium on Monday afternoon to clinch this year’s crown.

Prisons had played second fiddle to the oilers since their last conquest in 2013 with Pipeline winning the subsequent editions from 2014-2017.

Heading into the final day of the play-offs, Prisons who had won by straight sets against KCB and Bungoma County needed a two set cushion over their rivals and they managed to do so winning the first two sets 25-19 and 25-20.

However, they paid for their complacency with Pipeline snatching a set from them, winning the third 25-22. However, Prisons bounced back to put the game to bed winning the fourth set 25-21.

Pipeline who topped the regular league standings ended up finishing third with resurgent KCB finishing second after beating Bungoma in straight sets (25-18, 25-13, 25-7) earlier on.

-More to follow