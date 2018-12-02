Ballon d’ Or, Coppa Italia to be aired on StarTimes

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – Pay Television Company StarTimes is set to broadcast tomorrow’s (Monday Dec 3) 2018 Ballon d’Or Ceremony where the winner of the annual prestigious football award will be unveiled.

Ballons d’Or is considered the highest honor for soccer players where in the past 10 years, the award has seen only two players win the Ballon d’Or – Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo. However, this year’s ceremony is likely to see the end of the pair’s 10-year reign.

The live broadcast of the 2018 Ballon d’Or Ceremony on StarTimes World Football channel is set to start at 11pm Kenyan time tomorrow 3rd December.

The company has equally announced the acquisition of exclusive media rights to Coppa Italia & Supercoppa Italiana in Sub-Saharan Africa. The 3 years deal for the two Italian premier Cup competitions will run from 2018/2019 to 2020/2021 season.

Coppa Italia is Italy’s single-elimination domestic Cup competition while Supercoppa Italiana is the annual matchup between the winner of Italy’s Serie A versus the Coppa Italia champion.

The 2018/19 Coppa Italia is already well underway, with 16 teams from Serie A, Serie B and Serie C taking on each other from December, with the winners joining Serie A’s top eight outfits, who enter the competition at the last-16 stage.

Speaking on these latest developments, StarTimes Director of Marketing and PR Japhet Akhulia noted the Live broadcast of the 2018 Ballon d’Or, Coppa Italia & Supercoppa Italiana shows the company’s progressive commitment towards broadcasting premium football content that soccer lovers are in the lookout for.

“This year’s Ballon d’Or Ceremony definitely attracts wide attention of football fans given the key candidates for the prestigious award. As we progressively identify and acquire premium sport content, it is a commitment to our service excellence thereby delivering the best in football in the coming days,” noted Akhulia.