Manchester United trigger De Gea contract extension

Spain’s goalkeeper David de Gea’s (pictured November 18, 2018) deal was set to expire at the end of the 2018 season and, without activating the extension clause, he could have entered into pre-contract talks with another club © AFP/File / LLUIS GENE

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Nov 29 – Manchester United have triggered the one-year extension on star goalkeeper David De Gea’s contract, British media reported Thursday.

The Spain stopper’s deal was set to expire at the end of the current season and, without activating the extension clause, he could have entered into pre-contract talks with another club after the latest transfer window opens on January 1.

De Gea has long been linked with a number of top European clubs but it now appears he will be staying put at Old Trafford until at least the end of the 2019/20 season.

The 28-year-old joined United from La Liga side Atletico Madrid in a deal worth a reported £18.9 million ($24.1 million) in June 2011.

He took over from Edwin van der Sar and helped United win the last of the 13 Premier League titles they secured under former manager Alex Ferguson in the 2012/13 campaign.

Such has been De Gea’s impact upon the English game, he has been named in the Professional Footballers’ Association Team of the Year for each of the last four seasons.

