Harambee Stars nominated for CAF awards

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 – Harambee Stars has been nominated for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s national team of the year award.

Kenya has been nominated alongside Guinea Bissau, Madagascar, Mauritania, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

The nomination comes following Kenya’s outstanding performances in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers where the Stars picked up seven points from three matches. The team is thus in prime position for a place in next year’s continental showpiece.

Further, Stars came second at the Hero Intercontinental Cup in India, a four-nation tournament that also had Chinese Taipei and New Zealand taking part.

The final awards gala will be held on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, in Dakar, Senegal.