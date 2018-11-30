Choupo-Moting’s flat burgled as he played against Liverpool

Shares

PARIS, France, Nov 29 – While Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was in action for Paris-Saint Germain against Liverpool in the Champions League, burglars were in his flat, not far from the stadium, robbing it.

The German-born Cameroonian striker played the last 25 minutes on Wednesday to help the French champions beat last year’s finalists 2-1. Meanwhile, the burglars helped themselves to his property, police told the France Info radio station on Thursday.

A police source said the thieves escaped with loot worth around 600,000 euros ($682,000), mostly in jewels and handbags from the flat near the Parc des Princes.

Last December the Paris apartment of then PSG coach Unai Emery, now at Arsenal, was burgled as his team played Strasbourg in the French Cup.