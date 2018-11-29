Lucky Kenyans enjoy F1 experience in Abu Dhabi GP

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – The fan base of Formula One races in Kenya is growing and last weekend this belief was cemented in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Championship at Yas marina Circuit, where Kenyans thronged in large number to witness Lewis Hamilton win his fifth Championship.

Kenya Breweries Limited through its Johnnie Walker Brand had sponsored at least 20 Kenyans to watch the championship, ‘Experience Formula 1 with John Walker promotion’. This is after they signed a partnership deal with F1 as Whisky Sponsor.

At the same time, there were other self-sponsored Kenyans. Back in Nairobi, Johnie Walker has organized for a viewing party at GP Karting while other F1 Groups had arranged for an intimate viewing.

Speaking in Abu Dhabi, Kenya Breweries Managing Director Jane Karuku said that as a company, they are rewarding Johnnie Walker consumers and employees with a novel in a lifetime experience.

“This campaign is aimed at appreciating and rewarding loyal consumers of our Johnnie Walker whisky by offering them an opportunity to watch Formula 1 races.”