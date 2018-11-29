Kibera All Stars honored by pharmaceutical firm Sanofi

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – National Super League side Kibera All stars received honors from Sanofi a French pharmaceutical company with operations in Kenya calling for more stringent measures to stop the supply of falsified medicine in the market.

Speaking during an event at the French Embassy in Kenya Sanofi Kenya Country Chair and General Manager East African Hub Peter Munyasi said although the government has stepped up the fight on counterfeits in the market, there is still penetration of fake medicine in some areas.

The French Ambassador to Kenya, H.E Mrs. Aline Kuster Menager lauded the Kenya government for its efforts in fighting counterfeits in the market and called for punitive measures in order to protect the patients from unscrupulous traders.

The two were speaking during a ceremony held at the French Embassy in Kenya in honour of National Super League team Kibera Black Stars who are partly sponsored by Sanofi.

Sanofi has been working with the club to spread anti-counterfeit messages and promote safe drug use in their communities in their efforts to create awareness on the effects of buying fake drugs.

Peter Munyasi said Sanofi is at the forefront of fighting counterfeit medicine from being distributed in the markets in order to protect patients.

“With the World Health Organization (WHO) putting the number of deaths due to the use of fake medicine at more than 100,000 people annually in Sub-Sahara Africa, there is need to do more in creating awareness on counterfeits. This will ensure that the public is more vigilant and the trade will not thrive,” he noted.

“In Africa, our strong network dedicated to this fight is on the front line. The Sanofi team is committed to conducting market surveys, investigations and support local law enforcement agencies with the ultimate goal of safeguarding our patients and products,” he added.

The French Ambassador to Kenya, H.E Mrs. Aline Kuster Menager who hosted the team at the embassy in Nairobi said community football clubs have a potential of growing to national clubs with a huge following and joining top flight football to compete in the global arena. She encouraged the youth to join clubs in their communities as they will keep them occupied and keep them off bad company.

“I am confident that with the support you are getting from the sponsors, the club will perform better in the next season and hopefully join the National Premier League,” she said.

Kibera Black Stars Director Luc Lagouche thanked Sanofi for the support adding that the sponsorship will boost the players’ morale and improve the club’s performance in the second-tier football league.

“It cannot have come at a better time like now. The players and technical bench have really been working hard to produce better results. We are working harder than before and hope we can now move to the National league for us to compete with other national clubs,” Lagouche said adding that, the players have promised to improve their performanceto yield results so as to get more bonuses and allowances.