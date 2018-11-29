Cavaliers reportedly trade guard Korver to Utah Jazz

Shares

LOS ANGELES, United States, Nov 29 – Veteran sharpshooting guard Kyle Korver is headed back to the Utah Jazz after being traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers, US media reported on Wednesday.

Korver, who helped the Cavaliers reach the last two NBA Finals, has been traded for Alec Burks and two future second-round draft picks, The Salt Lake Tribune, the Akron Beacon Journal and other outlets reported.

Korver, 37, arrived in Cleveland in January of 2017 in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks and inked a multi-year contract with the Cavs in July of that year.

He had reportedly been promised he would be traded if superstar LeBron James opted to leave Cleveland in free agency.

James indeed departed for the Los Angeles Lakers in July. The team’s post-James troubles surfaced early with coach Tyronn Lue sacked after an 0-6 start. They were also hit by a foot injury that required surgery for five-time All-Star Kevin Love.

Korver, who ranks fourth on the NBA’s all-time list for three-pointers made with 2,238, has played 16 games for Cleveland this season, averaging 6.8 points.

His three-point abilities should provide a boost to the Jazz as he returns to Utah for the second time. He played there from December 2007 through the 2009-2010 season.