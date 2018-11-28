Violence in Athens puts Ajax fans and police in hospital

Shares

ATHENS, Greece, Nov 28 – Six Ajax fans as well as three police were hospitalised after violent confrontations with AEK supporters at a Champions League game in Athens, Greek authorities said on Wednesday.

A statement said the police were “injured by thrown bottles and other objects.”

Most of the injuries were slight but one police officer was kept in hospital overnight. Earlier the police had reported 11 injured.

Greek riot police intervened at the beginning of the match following clashes between supporters.

Spectators launched flares and a Molotov cocktail from the stands of the Olympic Stadium in the Greek capital, an AFP photographer at the game reported, adding that at least three Ajax supporters were injured by police batons.

Police said there were also confrontations in the city centre on the eve of the match as fans of another Athens club, Panathinaikos, who have a bond with Ajax after the two clubs met in the 1971 European Cup final, joined Dutch fans in fighting AEK supporters.

Ajax won 2-0 in Athens to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League