Zico ready to fit into Kerr’s boots for CL tie

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno is ready to step into the massive boots left by his former boss Dylan Kerr as Gor Mahia looks to start their CAF Champions League campaign on a high when they face Malawi’s Nyasa Big Bullets on Wednbesday at Kasarani.

Otieno was handed the role on interim basis after the resignation of Kerr on November 15 and having worked closely with the Briton, he says it will not be entirely tough to kick start life without him on a positive note.

“As professionals we know what to do and this is a continuation from last season so there is no panic,” the tactician stated.

Otieno forged a very closely-knit working relationship with Kerr with the Briton often lauding him for his role in the technical bench and now, it is time for him to step up and hold the team up for the first week of the new season.

Otieno will not be new to such kind of a high-pressure job as he has previously handled the team on the same capacity as well as Sony Sugar and Posta Rangers. Biggest of all, ‘Zico’ as he is fondly remembered as has handled national team Harambee Stars.

He has received backing from skipper Harun Shakava that he is well able to handle the pressure that comes with the job especially the two-legged tie against the Malawians.

“I have been here at Gor for a while now and coaches come and go. As players we believe in coach Zico because he is a good coach and has been in this position before. Dylan was a good coach and we enjoyed working with him and winning trophies, but life has to go on,” the skipper stated.

He added; “We trust that Zico picked a few lessons from Dylan and that we will have some continuity. All the players believe in him and we will give him all support needed.”

Zico will hope his tenure starts with a win on Wednesday even as he clearly underlines the team’s target is to get to the Group Stages of the Champions League, having failed to do so and instead progressed in the Confederations Cup.

“We are prepared for the game and the players know what they are supposed to do. This is a home game and we have to start with a win. The three points are very important to help us make the work easier in the second leg,” the tactician stated.

He added that they expect a tough duel from the Malawian opponents noting the technical team has devised a good game plan to open them up especially if they come in with a defensive mindset of playing away from home.

Otieno expects to field almost the same squad that played for the side last season with the only new man assured of a starting place being left back Shafik Batambuze who will slot in straight as a replacement for Godfrey Walusimbi who left.

Another new boy who might find space in the starting 11 is midfielder Kenneth Muguna.