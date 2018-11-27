Sharks make light work of Djibouti’s Solar

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Shield champions Kariobangi Sharks put one foot into the first round of the CAF Confederations Cup after thumping Djibouti side Arta Solar 7 6-1 in the first leg of the preliminary round at the Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Marking their debut in continental football, Sharks made light work of the visitors with first half goals from Duke Abuya, Sidney Lokale, Patillah Omotto and an own goal sending them their way at the break before concluding the job in the second half.

The victory now sees Sharks put one foot into the next round and they will be scheduled to play Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko if they will avoid defeat in the return leg.

Geoffrey Shiveka who was an earlier doubt for the match with injury made it into the starting team and skippered the squad, partnering new signing Tom Teka at the heart of defense.

Another new boy Nickson Omondi put up on the left side of the back four slotting in for Bolton Omwenga who left the side for newly promoted KCB.

Within the opening 15 minutes, Sharks had already sailed their ship to safety, scoring three quick unanswered goals.

They broke the deadlock after three minutes when Duke Abuya beat the keeper one on one after being put through by Patillah Omotto. Though the custodian had a touch of the ball, the weight of the shot was too heavy and it buttered through his fingers.

Sharks continued to dominate and in the eighth minute Harrison Mwenda had a chance when a deep cross from Michael Bodo on the right found him at the backpost The winger danced past one of his wingers but his eventual low shot came against the side netting.

Two minutes later, Mwenda was presented with an even easier chance when the keeper punched James Mazembe’s stinging shot his direction, but he could not volley the ball on target.

But the second goal was never far away as two minutes later, Sidney Lokale made it 2-0 in the easiest of ways, his little tick-tock movement to evade the keeper being successful before poking the ball into the net in the face of two rushing defenders.

Exactly a minute later Lokale came inches close to adding his second but his glancing header from a Mazembe cross kissed the upside of the crossbar.

On the quarter hour mark, it was 3-0 and easily, job done for the Confederations Cup debutants.

A corner from the right found new boy Omondi hanging at the edge of the six yard box and his dipping header passed over the keeper and in an attempt to clear on the goal-line, the Djibouti defenders thumped the ball against each other for an own goal.

Even in the midst of a cloud of attacks from Sharks, the visitors had a sniff at goal in the 17th minute when Komenan N’da Konan had an effort with a freekick from range but it flew straight to Gad Mathew’s arms.

Six minutes later, Konan who looked the most lively of Solar players should have made it 3-1 when a through pass found him through on goal but his rasping shot came against the bar from point-blank.

Despite sensing some danger with Solar constantly knocking, Sharks took the game lightly and almost turned it into a training session much to the chagrin of head coach Muluya who wanted them to take the game with seriousness.

Four minutes to halftime, Sharks made it 4-0 with Patillah Omotto thumping a header from the edge of the six yard box from a Duke Abuya cross.

The danger of conceding for Sharks however came to life two minutes after they scored their fourth when Konan slotted home a penalty after he was brought down inside the box by new boy Teka.

The home side kept the surge on in the second half with Muluya bringing on Vincent Wasambo for Sidney Lokale to add some dynamics into the forward line.

On the hour mark, Sharks thought they had the fifth when Abege tapped into the net after the keeper saved Abuya’s effort one on one, but the assistant referee’s flag was up for offside.

Nonetheless, the fifth came 15 minutes later, this time Abege ensuring his goal counts when he finished off a good ball from Abuya who registered his second assistant of the evening.

Solar tried to make an immediate response with Konan having another opportunity with a curling effort from the left, but it went just wide with keeper Gad Mathews well beaten.

Muluya’s men had more chances with Wasambo twice missing with only the keeper to beat via crosses fro, Abuya and Mwenda.