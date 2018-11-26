Gor ready to cash-in on on-demand Kahata

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia are ready to cash in on on-demand star midfielder Francis Kahata with Algerian champions CS Constantine having enquired of his services with only seven months remaining in his contract.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has disclosed that Kahata has received an official invitation from the Algerian club which was addressed to Kahata and they have asked the midfielder to tell the club to officially write to the club.

“It will be hard for us to reply to a letter written to an individual player. Kahata came to me and told me he had received the offer and we want to do this the right way,” Rachier said on Monday afternoon.

He further told Capital Sport; “We have no problem letting him go because it would not be human of us to come between a player and greener pastures. If they will write to us, we will listen to them and if we agree, then Kahata will go.”

Kahata enjoyed a brilliant season with Gor both domestically and in the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup, and his form has attracted interest from a lot of clubs.

Constantine who won the 2017/2018 Algerian League as well as the season opening Super Cup watched him in Gor’s Confederations Cup group stage tie against USM Alger and were attracted to him.

They wrote a letter dated November 18 asking him to travel to their base in Algeria for contract negotiations. Kahata in turn went to the club chair Rachier to ask for permission before holding any talks with the North Africans.

Had Kahata not expressly talk to Rachier, then Gor would have found themselves in a similar situation they did with Kaizer Chiefs two months ago with the South African club having invited the Ugandan over and negotiated a contract.

“I am really pleased with Kahata’s openness and his professionalism because he would have just chosen to go and talk over the contract without us knowing. How can you deny such a player a chance to go and prosper when he is that honest?” Rachier posed.

Meanwhile, the chair has disclosed the club has already received part of the payment owed to them by Kaizer Chiefs for the sale of Walusimbi.

A Kahata departure will deal Gor a blow especially with the transfer window nearing closure and little time to get an equal replacement.

But for the midfielder, it will be a huge opportunity to improve his career in a competitive and demanding league.

Constantine won the Algerian top tier league for the first time in close to two decades in the just concluded season and are firming up for their Champions League campaign with Kahata a key component of their required matrix.

The club has however struggled this season and are currently placed 11th in the standings having won only four of their 15 matches this season and are 14 points behind leaders USM Alger.