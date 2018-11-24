Nondies shock champions KCB in Kenya Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – Champions KCB Rugby Club suffered an upset after going down 27-22 against Nondescript RFC in a thrilling Kenya Cup match played at the Lions Den in Ruaraka on Saturday.

This was the first defeat for KCB RFC since winning the league unbeaten last season.

In other results, Homeboyz beat Mwamba 22-18, Kenya Harlequin lost 8-14 to Menengai Oilers, Kabras were 37-10 victors over Blak Blad, Mean Machine beat Strathmore Leos 23-10 while Nakuru lost 22-26 to Impala Saracens.

At the Lions Den, it was an end-to-end game with Nondies getting into the scoresheet first with an unconverted try before Oscar Sorano touched down for the Bankers who went up 7-5.

However, Nondies reclaimed the lead as they went over for their second try but missed the conversion before KCB scored a converted try to take the lead again.

Nondies responded immediately with their third try and reclaim at the lead, taking the Half Time scores at 15-14.

The Bankers, playing at home, took the advantage after Nondies were penalized to score the penalty and take a two-point lead. With three points apiece, both sides found themselves on level once again after Nondies went over for their bonus point try, taking the scores at 22-22.

Minutes to the final whistle, the champions could not hold on Nondies pressure as the wend over from a 5 meters scrum to land their fifth try that proved the winners.

Collated Kenya Cup FT scores:

Machine 23 – Strath 10

Nondies 27 – KCB 22

Nakuru 22 – Impala 26

Quins 8 – Oilers 14

Mwamba 18 – Homeboyz 22

Blakblad 10 – Kabras 37