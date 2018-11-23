StarTimes upgrades local content ahead of festive season

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 – Pay Television company StarTimes Media on Friday announced plans to upgrade its local content offering ahead of the Christmas season, this being a strategic effort to grow the company’s monthly subscriptions.

Effective 8th of December, StarTimes subscribers on Basic, Classic and Unique bouquets will access a new dating show ‘Hallo Mr. Right’ that will explore singles search for their perfect partners. The show is set to run every Saturday at 9:40pm on Novela E Channel till March 2019.

The company has also set out to reward subscribers during the festive season where for every monthly subscription paid, they will enjoy upgrades to higher bouquets at the cost of a lower bouquet. Additionally, subscribers are set to win amazing prizes including a car, digital television sets, solar power systems, Bluetooth speakers among others.

While making the announcement, StarTimes Director of Marketing and PR Japhet Akhulia noted the company’s commitment towards progressively improving their content offering with more entertaining and relevant content while rewarding subscribers with the chance to win especially during the festive season.

“As a pay television provider, we have to continue availing content that appeals to our subscribers key in attracting and retaining our strong subscriber base, we are set to introduce a new dating show that will air from 8th December. Subscribers will also access more premium channels as we upgrade their normal bouquets to the next higher one upon subscription renewal while at the same time giving them an opportunity to win amazing prizes,” noted Akhulia.

The move will see StarTimes subscribers on the terrestrial and satellite television platforms automatically upgraded to the next higher bouquet upon renewal of their bouquet of choice at no extra cost.

For every monthly subscription made on the Nyota bouquet, subscribers will access Basic bouquet, customers enrolling to Basic will automatically be upgraded to Classic, subscribers enrolling to the Classic bouquet, will access Unique bouquet while those enrolling to Unique will have access to ten extra days at no extra cost.

The same will be extended to subscribers on the satellite television platform where upon enrolling to the Smart bouquet they will be upgraded to Super while Super bouquet subscribers will have access to ten extra days for every monthly subscription made.

“We have adopted this strategy being an effort to not only appreciate and reward our loyal subscribers but also to grow our subscriber numbers and encourage retention through account re-activations during the campaign period which will run until 31st January 2019,” added Akhulia.